Own Your Limits is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to help Service members learn how to drink responsibly, if they choose to drink alcohol. The program supports the DoD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to Service members so they can serve honorably and drink responsibly. Resources are also available for professionals who educate, support or work with Service members.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756229
|VIRIN:
|200615-D-CQ400-893
|Filename:
|DOD_107854565
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Own Your Limits, by Joni Geels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT