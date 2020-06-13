Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR NATO partners honor the Booting of the Colours

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    06.13.2020

    Video by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Soldiers run in the British Army’s celebration of the Booting of the Colours, June 13, 2020 at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo. The Booting of the Colours was a physical challenge hosted by Soldiers of the British Army in honor of the Queen of Great Britain’s birthday. The three mile, 40 pound race requires Soldiers to test their physical stamina while carrying a rifle and is a routine test for British Soldiers looking to promote or get selected for arduous courses. More than 100 KFOR NATO partners showed their support for the British Army’s tradition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756225
    VIRIN: 200613-A-DH023-658
    Filename: DOD_107854483
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP NOVO SELO, ZZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR NATO partners honor the Booting of the Colours, by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #NATO
    #41IBCT
    #Kosovo
    #USAREUR
    usarmy
    21tsc
    #ORARNG
    #StrongEurope
    21sttsc
    #USArmyEurope
    #WeAreNATO
    unitedkingdom
    britisharmy
    natopartners
    #21 st TSC
    #KFORRCE
    #EnduringStability
    #KFOR27
    # NATOKFOR
    bootingofthecolours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT