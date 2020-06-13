KFOR NATO partners honor the Booting of the Colours

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kosovo Force Soldiers run in the British Army’s celebration of the Booting of the Colours, June 13, 2020 at Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo. The Booting of the Colours was a physical challenge hosted by Soldiers of the British Army in honor of the Queen of Great Britain’s birthday. The three mile, 40 pound race requires Soldiers to test their physical stamina while carrying a rifle and is a routine test for British Soldiers looking to promote or get selected for arduous courses. More than 100 KFOR NATO partners showed their support for the British Army’s tradition.