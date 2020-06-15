video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



YouCanQuit2 is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. Originally launched in February of 2007, the mission of the campaign is to help U.S. Service members quit tobacco—for themselves and their loved ones. The site supports the DoD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources for Service members, as well as their family and friends and health professionals. Contact us for more information about the program.