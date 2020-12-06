200612-N-VS214-460 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 12, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez addresses the class of 2020 in a video from his office in Navy Recruiting Command headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|756216
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-VS214-587
|Filename:
|DOD_107854386
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Salutes Class of 2020, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT