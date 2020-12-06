Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Salutes Class of 2020

    TN, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200612-N-VS214-460 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (June 12, 2020) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez addresses the class of 2020 in a video from his office in Navy Recruiting Command headquarters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 11:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 756216
    VIRIN: 200612-N-VS214-587
    Filename: DOD_107854386
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Dennis Velez Salutes Class of 2020, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy recruiting

