    BG Robert L. Barrie, Jr. Promotion Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Robert L. Barrie, Jr., deputy program executive officer for aviation, received his first star during a ceremony June 2, promoting him to brigadier general.

    Aviator receives his first star

