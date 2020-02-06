BG Robert L. Barrie, Jr. Promotion Ceremony

Robert L. Barrie, Jr., deputy program executive officer for aviation, received his first star during a ceremony June 2, promoting him to brigadier general.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 11:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756210
|VIRIN:
|200602-A-JN225-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107854326
|Length:
|00:42:47
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Aviator receives his first star
