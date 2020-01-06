Paving the Way: The BCAP Experience

Participants of the first Battalion Commander Assessment Program (BCAP) share their thoughts and experiences. The BCAP is the U.S. Army's program to assess an officer's fitness for battalion command and key billets.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756205
|VIRIN:
|200601-A-UG106-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107848254
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|US
