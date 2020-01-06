Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Paving the Way: The BCAP Experience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Schroeder 

    Army Talent Management Task Force

    Participants of the first Battalion Commander Assessment Program (BCAP) share their thoughts and experiences. The BCAP is the U.S. Army's program to assess an officer's fitness for battalion command and key billets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756205
    VIRIN: 200601-A-UG106-1001
    Filename: DOD_107848254
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paving the Way: The BCAP Experience, by SSG Daniel Schroeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    talent
    ATMTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT