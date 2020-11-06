Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42 ABW Virtual Right Start

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Lester Finuf 

    Air University Public Affairs

    42 FSSS Virtual Right Start Briefing

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 12:08
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756197
    VIRIN: 200611-F-JY552-001
    Filename: DOD_107854206
    Length: 01:24:33
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

