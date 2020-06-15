Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Tip #7 - Sleep Health

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    One of the critical components of good mental health is a good night's rest. Airman First Class Jade Herb from the Mental Health Clinic has some tips on improving your sleep!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756192
    VIRIN: 200615-F-WV115-141
    Filename: DOD_107854183
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    mental health
    sleep
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    sleep hygiene
    COVID-19

