It was the best dam graduation ever.
Last Friday, Warren Area High School's class of 2020 had the opportunity to graduate with a view from the top of Kinzua Dam.
Congratulations to these students and all seniors graduating this spring on their big accomplishment!
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 09:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756191
|VIRIN:
|200605-D-XW512-118
|Filename:
|DOD_107854181
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WARREN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Warren Area High School Graduation at Kinzua Dam 2020, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT