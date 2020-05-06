Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren Area High School Graduation at Kinzua Dam 2020

    WARREN, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Video by Andrew Byrne 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    It was the best dam graduation ever.

    Last Friday, Warren Area High School's class of 2020 had the opportunity to graduate with a view from the top of Kinzua Dam.

    Congratulations to these students and all seniors graduating this spring on their big accomplishment!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warren Area High School Graduation at Kinzua Dam 2020, by Andrew Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

