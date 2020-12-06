Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Virtual Airman Leadership School (ALS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    As a precautionary measure against the potential threat of COVID-19, the Airman Leadership School (ALS) at Goodfellow has gone virtual.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756186
    VIRIN: 200612-F-ED401-016
    Filename: DOD_107854137
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT