B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart area running/rucking for the 245th Army Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756184
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-VZ328-0436
|Filename:
|DOD_107854123
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200612-A-VZ328-0436, by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
