Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15 June COVID-19 Update Spain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Seaman Hannah Fry, Petty Officer 2nd Class Pasquale Sena and Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea

    AFN Rota

    Daily update of COVID 19 cases in Andalucía, Spain. COVID 19, more commonly referred to as coronavirus, was classified as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 10:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756171
    VIRIN: 200615-N-ZS816-1001
    Filename: DOD_107853971
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15 June COVID-19 Update Spain, by SN Hannah Fry, PO2 Pasquale Sena and PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    NAVSTA Rota
    Spain
    Coronavirus
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT