779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron Airmen conduct cargo mission.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 05:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756166
|VIRIN:
|200607-F-XK019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853938
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 779th EAS, JET/IA transport cargo, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT