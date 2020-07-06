Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    779th EAS, JET/IA transport cargo

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron Airmen conduct cargo mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756166
    VIRIN: 200607-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_107853938
    Length: 00:05:30
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 779th EAS, JET/IA transport cargo, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    deployed
    Airlift
    Crew Chief
    Individual Augmentee
    USCENTCOM
    Loadmaster
    Air Base
    Joint Expeditionary Tasking
    Airpower
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Hercules
    C130
    Cargo
    C130 Hercules
    Theater Gateway
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    387th Air Expeditionary Squadron
    ASAB
    779th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    Theater Support

