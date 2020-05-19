Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Active, Healthy and Fit!

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sung Hyeon Bae 

    U.S. Army Garrison Daegu

    What does Wellness mean to you? Staying Active, Healthy and Fit are key. USAG Daegu and Area IV have the facilities, programs and agencies to help our community members stay active, healthy and fit. Check out this video for some good motivation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 01:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756163
    VIRIN: 200519-A-NP433-961
    Filename: DOD_107853901
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Active, Healthy and Fit!, by SGT Sung Hyeon Bae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    health
    wellness
    workout
    army
    usag daegu
    target_news_asiapacific

