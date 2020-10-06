Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close Encounters: Marines with the 31st MEU conduct scenarios to hone their CBRN skills

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2020

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct simulated CBRN scenarios on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 03:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756152
    VIRIN: 200610-M-PZ755-001
    Filename: DOD_107853874
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    31st MEU
    Camp Hansen
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    CBRN
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Ready
    Chemical Warfare
    MOPP Suit
    Lethal
    Partnered

