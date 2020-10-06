Close Encounters: Marines with the 31st MEU conduct scenarios to hone their CBRN skills

Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct simulated CBRN scenarios on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 10, 2020. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)
