U.S. Army Soldiers perform in a video to demonstrate the Army’s position on diversity and racism at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 14. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Hubert D. Delany III and Sgt. Liem Huynh)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 22:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756151
|VIRIN:
|200614-A-AM237-101
|PIN:
|123321
|Filename:
|DOD_107853873
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Support of Diversity Awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
