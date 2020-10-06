Captain Dominoe Strong assumes Command of the 108th Maintenance Squadron At Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehust June 10, 2020 Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756150
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-PK324-962
|Filename:
|DOD_107853798
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Maintenance Change of Command, by SSgt Kenneth Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
