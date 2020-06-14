Approximately 30 Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing returned from a 60 day deployment to the Middle East, here, June 14, 2020, Birmingham, AL.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756147
|VIRIN:
|200614-Z-YV777-112
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_107853776
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Deployers Return Home, by SrA Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT