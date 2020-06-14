Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117th Air Refueling Wing Deployers Return Home

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Approximately 30 Airmen from the 117th Air Refueling Wing returned from a 60 day deployment to the Middle East, here, June 14, 2020, Birmingham, AL.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Deployers Return Home, by SrA Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Birmingham
    AL
    Deployment
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW

