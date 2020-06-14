Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    117th Air Refueling Wing Commander Scott Grant Interview, Deployers Return Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Wesley Jones 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Colonel Scott Grant, Commander, 117th Air Refueling Wing, gives an interview after 30 Airmen return home from a deployment to the Middle East here in Birmingham, AL, June 14, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 17:28
    Category:
    Video ID: 756146
    VIRIN: 200614-Z-YV777-117
    PIN: 123457
    Filename: DOD_107853775
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 117th Air Refueling Wing Commander Scott Grant Interview, Deployers Return Home, by SrA Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Birmingham
    deployments
    KC-135
    AL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT