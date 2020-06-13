Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Thomas assumes command of 120th Airlift Wing

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- Col. Trace Thomas assumed command of the Montana Air National Guard's 120th Airlift Wing during a ceremony June 13, 2020. Thomas was previously the wing's maintenance and operations groups commander.

