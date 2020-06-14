video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756141" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of Cannon Air Force Base's Virtual Career Fair video series, Airman 1st Class Alyssa Baxter provides an inside look at the training and day-to-day life of an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force.



The Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair Video series is designed to give students in grades K-5 a first-hand, in-depth look at the various careers available both at Cannon and throughout the Air Force, all without having to leave their classroom or home.