In this edition of Cannon Air Force Base's Virtual Career Fair video series, Airman 1st Class Alyssa Baxter provides an inside look at the training and day-to-day life of an Air Traffic Controller in the United States Air Force.
The Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair Video series is designed to give students in grades K-5 a first-hand, in-depth look at the various careers available both at Cannon and throughout the Air Force, all without having to leave their classroom or home.
|06.14.2020
|06.14.2020 14:19
|Series
|756141
|200614-F-AC305-1013
|DOD_107853686
|00:01:44
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|4
|0
|0
|0
