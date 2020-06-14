In this edition of Cannon Air Force Base's Virtual Career Fair video series, Senior Airman Matthew Wilson provides an inside look at the training and day-to-day life of a Firefighter in the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 14:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|756137
|VIRIN:
|200614-F-AC305-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_107853680
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cannon AFB Virtual Career Fair: Fire Protection, by SrA Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT