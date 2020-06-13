Members with the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, Air Transportation Function, supported a Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program movement to Danli, Honduras in St. Paul, Minn., June 13, 2020. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program which transfers humanitarian supplies, donated by U.S. based Non-Government Organizations, to developing nations.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2020 13:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756136
|VIRIN:
|200613-Z-IL540-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107853664
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|ST PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Supports Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program to Honduras, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT