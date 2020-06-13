Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Airlift Wing Supports Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program to Honduras

    ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Austen Adriaens 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, Air Transportation Function, supported a Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program movement to Danli, Honduras in St. Paul, Minn., June 13, 2020. The Denton Program is a Department of Defense transportation program which transfers humanitarian supplies, donated by U.S. based Non-Government Organizations, to developing nations.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Austen R. Adriaens)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.14.2020 13:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756136
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-IL540-0002
    Filename: DOD_107853664
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: ST PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing Supports Denton Humanitarian Assistance Program to Honduras, by TSgt Austen Adriaens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    C-17 Globemaster III
    March AFB
    ANG
    Humanitarian
    California
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Honduras
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW

