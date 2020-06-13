Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Command Post

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Miriam Espinoza 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division is operating from two locations, part of its Headquarters is in Poland and the rest at Fort Hood, Texas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756094
    VIRIN: 200613-A-CC451-153
    Filename: DOD_107853417
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Command Post, by MSG Miriam Espinoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORT HOOD
    1CAV
    POLAND
    FIRST TEAM
    READY
    CPX
    LETHAL

