JB Charleston tests out the Negative Pressurized Connex Lite innovation June 2, 2020. This capability will allow Aeromedical Evacuation personnel to transport infected patients safely within the C-130 aircraft. Watch the video to find out more.
Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 21:52
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|756091
VIRIN:
|200602-F-ED762-683
Filename:
|DOD_107853403
Length:
|00:01:30
Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Negative Pressurized Connex Lite Innovation, by SrA Danielle Sukhlall and SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
