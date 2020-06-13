Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing commander promoted, assumes command of Montana Air National Guard

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- During ceremonies held June 13, 2020 here, 120th Airlift Wing commander, Buel Dickson, was promoted to brigadier general and assumed command of the Montana Air National Guard.

    This work, Wing commander promoted, assumes command of Montana Air National Guard, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

