GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- During ceremonies held June 13, 2020 here, 120th Airlift Wing commander, Buel Dickson, was promoted to brigadier general and assumed command of the Montana Air National Guard.
|06.13.2020
|06.13.2020 17:14
|B-Roll
|756088
|200613-Z-MF976-001
|DOD_107853278
|00:03:51
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Wing commander promoted, assumes command of Montana Air National Guard, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
