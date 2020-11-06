Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waterbucket Training

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The Washington Army National Guard's 96th Aviation Troop Command works through water bucket drills in preparation for wildland fire season. The guardsmen practiced both line drops and spot drops in order to assist the Department of Natural Resources during wildland fire season.

    Readiness
    Training
    National Guard
    Department of Natural Resources
    Washington National Guard
    Wildland Fires
    Fires Training

