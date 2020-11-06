Waterbucket Training

The Washington Army National Guard's 96th Aviation Troop Command works through water bucket drills in preparation for wildland fire season. The guardsmen practiced both line drops and spot drops in order to assist the Department of Natural Resources during wildland fire season.
