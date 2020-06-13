Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildland Fire Training BRoll

    ROY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The Washington National Guard participates in wildland fire training by the Department of Natural Resources. This year, due to COVID-19, guardsmen had to complete about 40 hours of online training in addition to this in person training.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756081
    VIRIN: 200613-O-IA145-083
    Filename: DOD_107853246
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ROY, WA, US 
    Hometown: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildland Fire Training BRoll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    National Guard
    Department of Natural Resources
    Washington National Guard
    Wildland Fires
    Fires Training

