The Washington National Guard participates in wildland fire training by the Department of Natural Resources. This year, due to COVID-19, guardsmen had to complete about 40 hours of online training in addition to this in person training.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756081
|VIRIN:
|200613-O-IA145-083
|Filename:
|DOD_107853246
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ROY, WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wildland Fire Training BRoll, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
