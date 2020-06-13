Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USMA Graduation Ceremony Part 1 of 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    The U.S. Military Academy's Class of 2020 graduation at West Point, New York, June 13, 2020. The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes to join the “long gray line.” More than 1,100 cadets are graduating. (Part 1 of 4)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 15:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 756078
    Filename: DOD_107853192
    Length: 00:48:11
    Location: NY, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMA Graduation Ceremony Part 1 of 4, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    graduation
    West Point
    USMA Class of 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT