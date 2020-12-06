Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Brad Sisson  

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The 11th Wing held an activation and assumption-of-command ceremony ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling June 12, 2020. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf assumed command of the wing. His leadership team will include 11th Wing Vice Commander, Col. Erica Rabe and the Wing's Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 13:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756072
    VIRIN: 200612-F-AG669-004
    Filename: DOD_107853165
    Length: 00:16:32
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Change of Command
    Air Force District of Washington
    JBAB
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    11 WG

