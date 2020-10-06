Soldiers from 3ID participate in ferry operations with their Polish NATO allies

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, are ferried across a river on a floating bridge constructed by both the Polish 2nd and 5th Engineer Regiments, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 10, 2020, during a river crossing exercise, as part of exercise Allied Spirit. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 15:20
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
