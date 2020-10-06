Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 3ID participate in ferry operations with their Polish NATO allies

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, are ferried across a river on a floating bridge constructed by both the Polish 2nd and 5th Engineer Regiments, at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 10, 2020, during a river crossing exercise, as part of exercise Allied Spirit. The DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Scott D. Longstreet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756070
    VIRIN: 200610-A-BH298-449
    PIN: 105
    Filename: DOD_107853141
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from 3ID participate in ferry operations with their Polish NATO allies, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    EUCOM
    Readiness
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    Department of the Army
    Strategic
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    DEFENDEREurope
    United States Department of Defense (DOD)
    AlliedSpirit

