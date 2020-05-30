Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFSpartan Pride Month Workouts Week 2

    KUWAIT

    05.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Spartan demonstrate workouts from the Central Command Area of Operation, May 30, 2020. The Soldiers assembled the routines in observance of LGBT+ Pride Month. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 10:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFSpartan Pride Month Workouts Week 2, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pride
    Workout

