    Friday Night Lights Week 1

    KUWAIT

    05.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 30th ABCT conduct nighttime training operations in the Central Command Area of Operation, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756065
    VIRIN: 200529-A-IP781-960
    Filename: DOD_107853120
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Night Lights Week 1, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nighttime
    Exercise
    Training
    Night Ops

