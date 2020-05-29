U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 30th ABCT conduct nighttime training operations in the Central Command Area of Operation, May 29, 2020. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 10:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|756065
|VIRIN:
|200529-A-IP781-960
|Filename:
|DOD_107853120
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Friday Night Lights Week 1, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
