    TFSpartan Army Birthday

    KUWAIT

    06.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Spartan give shoutouts for the Army Birthday, from the Central Command Area of Operation, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 10:28
    Category: Series
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFSpartan Army Birthday, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shoutout
    Celebration
    Army Birthday

