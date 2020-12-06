Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an air assault during Fuji Viper 20.4

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3d Marine Division conduct an air assault during exercise Fuji Viper 20.4 on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10. 2020. Fuji Viper is a regularly scheduled training exercise that allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. 3d Marine Division remains ready to respond to any crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756060
    VIRIN: 061020-M-HM068-004
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_107853115
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an air assault during Fuji Viper 20.4, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    1st Battlion
    Camp Fuji
    CV-22 Osprey
    6th Marine Regiment
    air assault
    U.S. Marines
    3d Marine Division
    Fuji Viper 20.4

