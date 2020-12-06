U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment conduct an air assault during Fuji Viper 20.4

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, currently assigned to 3d Marine Division conduct an air assault during exercise Fuji Viper 20.4 on Camp Fuji, Japan, June 10. 2020. Fuji Viper is a regularly scheduled training exercise that allows Marines to maintain their proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. 3d Marine Division remains ready to respond to any crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region.
|06.12.2020
|06.13.2020 11:27
|B-Roll
|756060
|061020-M-HM068-004
|4
|DOD_107853115
|00:02:14
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
