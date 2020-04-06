U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division practice their marksmanship skills during a close-quarters range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. Training to engage at close range targets increases the Marines’ speed and lethality by allowing them to focus on the shooting fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 12:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756055
|VIRIN:
|200613-M-ME993-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107853110
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Close Quarters Combat Training, by LCpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
