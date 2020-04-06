Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close Quarters Combat Training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division practice their marksmanship skills during a close-quarters range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. Training to engage at close range targets increases the Marines’ speed and lethality by allowing them to focus on the shooting fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756055
    VIRIN: 200613-M-ME993-001
    Filename: DOD_107853110
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close Quarters Combat Training, by LCpl Michael Jefferson Estillomo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

