Close Quarters Combat Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756055" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division practice their marksmanship skills during a close-quarters range at Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 4, 2020. Training to engage at close range targets increases the Marines’ speed and lethality by allowing them to focus on the shooting fundamentals. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Jefferson Estillomo)