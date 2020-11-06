Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Father's Day - ABF2 Brian Father (Stepfather)

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Forward-deployed U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate - Fuels 2nd Class Brian Farber gives a shout out to his stepfather in Tampa, Florida, in honor of Father's Day 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to en sure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2020 06:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 756044
    VIRIN: 200611-N-QY397-765
    Filename: DOD_107853093
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

