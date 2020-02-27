Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Danny South Talks about Leadership and Resilience

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Video by Rebecca Ward 

    Air Force Resilience

    SMSgt Danny South opens up about some difficult challenges he and his family have faced in recent years, and what it taught him about leadership, resilience and the importance of connecting with your fellow Wingmen.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSgt Danny South Talks about Leadership and Resilience, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    leadership
    resiliency
    resilience
    connection
    empathy
    connectedness

