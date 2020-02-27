SMSgt Danny South opens up about some difficult challenges he and his family have faced in recent years, and what it taught him about leadership, resilience and the importance of connecting with your fellow Wingmen.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2020 01:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756042
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-FT687-5116
|Filename:
|DOD_107852888
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMSgt Danny South Talks about Leadership and Resilience, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT