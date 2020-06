SMSgt Danny South Talks about Leadership and Resilience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/756042" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SMSgt Danny South opens up about some difficult challenges he and his family have faced in recent years, and what it taught him about leadership, resilience and the importance of connecting with your fellow Wingmen.