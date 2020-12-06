Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 22:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 756038
    VIRIN: 200612-M-M0242-1001
    Filename: DOD_107852834
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base, by Cpl Dylan Chagnon and LCpl Melissa Ugalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Mutual Aid
    Marines
    Wildfire
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    CPFD
    Wildfire Prevention

