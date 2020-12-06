Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 22:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|756038
|VIRIN:
|200612-M-M0242-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107852834
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base, by Cpl Dylan Chagnon and LCpl Melissa Ugalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
