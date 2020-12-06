Pendleton, SoCal firefighters contain three blazes on base

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department, along with partner agencies from the surrounding community, battled three fires this week that burned over 8,000 acres in the impact zones and training areas on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dylan Chagnon and Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde)