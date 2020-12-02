Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Advice for NCO Koehler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    If Command Chief Master Sergeant Koehler could give advice to his younger self (Staff Sergeant Koehler), what would he say?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 756034
    VIRIN: 200212-F-FU432-174
    PIN: 96853
    Filename: DOD_107852741
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Advice
    15th Wing
    Hickam Field
    be the best

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT