COVID-19 Fitness

Aloha, Sky Warriors! What are somethings you’re
doing to stay in shape during COVID-19? Watch this video to see what some of your fellow Airmen are doing to remain fit to fight.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 19:37
|Category:
|Video ID:
|756033
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-RE693-060
|PIN:
|96853
|Filename:
|DOD_107852737
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
