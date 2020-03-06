Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Fitness

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Aloha, Sky Warriors! What are somethings you’re
    doing to stay in shape during COVID-19? Watch this video to see what some of your fellow Airmen are doing to remain fit to fight.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020
    Video ID: 756033
    VIRIN: 200603-F-RE693-060
    PIN: 96853
    Filename: DOD_107852737
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PACAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Fitness
    Hickam Field

