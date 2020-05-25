NASA Video

Team Hickam Sky Warriors work together to support NASA's SpaceX launch rescheduled for tomorrow. Hickam Field is a strategic staging point in the Indo-Pacific for aircraft, aircrew, and supporting agencies in the event of search and recovery response.
Date Taken:
|05.25.2020
Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 19:37
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|756030
VIRIN:
|200525-F-FU432-754
Filename:
|DOD_107852718
Length:
|00:01:10
Location:
|HI, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
