11th Wing activates on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

The 11th Wing held an activation and assumption-of-command ceremony ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling June 12, 2020. Air Force Col. Mike Zuhlsdorf assumed command of the wing. His leadership team will include 11th Wing Vice Commander, Col. Erica Rabe and the Wing's Command Chief Chief Master Sgt. Christy Peterson.
