Come check out the newest Marines of Lima Company graduate from Recruit Training!!!
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|756024
|VIRIN:
|200612-M-HX572-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107852695
|Length:
|00:28:44
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima Company Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT