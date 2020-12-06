2020 Flag Day Speech delivered by Col. Trace Thomas, 120th Airlift Wing Commander.
Drone footage by Logan Wight.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 18:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|756017
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-XJ318-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107852626
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Hometown:
|GREAT FALLS, MT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flag Day 2020, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
