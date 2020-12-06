Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flag Day 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke 

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    2020 Flag Day Speech delivered by Col. Trace Thomas, 120th Airlift Wing Commander.

    Drone footage by Logan Wight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 18:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 756017
    VIRIN: 200612-Z-XJ318-001
    Filename: DOD_107852626
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 
    Hometown: GREAT FALLS, MT, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Day 2020, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Flag Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT