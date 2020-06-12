Please watch this message from Colonel Paul Lyman, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Wyoming National Guard, as he shares a personal message to airmen before June UTA.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 17:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|756016
|VIRIN:
|200612-Z-QG327-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107852623
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Lyman Message | June 12, 2020, by SSgt Jonathon Alderman, Jacqueline Marshall and SMSgt Robert Trubia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
