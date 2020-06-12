Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Lyman Message | June 12, 2020

    WY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathon Alderman, Jacqueline Marshall and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Trubia

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Please watch this message from Colonel Paul Lyman, Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Wyoming National Guard, as he shares a personal message to airmen before June UTA.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 17:40
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Lyman Message | June 12, 2020, by SSgt Jonathon Alderman, Jacqueline Marshall and SMSgt Robert Trubia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

