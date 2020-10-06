Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Darkness

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Anna Bibbo 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct night operations as part of Field Exercise 1 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The training utilized monocular night vision devices to familiarize Marines with equipment in a low-light combat environment while performing a force-on-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Bibbo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 756013
    VIRIN: 200610-M-GE228-001
    Filename: DOD_107852610
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Darkness, by LCpl Anna Bibbo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night Vision
    V22
    Camp Lejeune
    Force-on-Force

