Green Darkness

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct night operations as part of Field Exercise 1 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. The training utilized monocular night vision devices to familiarize Marines with equipment in a low-light combat environment while performing a force-on-force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Anna Bibbo)
|06.10.2020
|06.12.2020 19:55
|B-Roll
|756013
|200610-M-GE228-001
|DOD_107852610
|00:01:54
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
