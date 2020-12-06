Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Drill: June 2020

    VT, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Ryan Campbell, Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Julie Shea

    158th Fighter Wing

    This has been a busy spring for the Green Mountain Boys, from reaching new milestones to participating in Operation America Strong flyovers. Take a look at what we've been up to this month!

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    F-35
    Green Mountain Boys
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    VTANG
    F-35Vermont

