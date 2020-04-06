Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Foodie Friday: Taco Skillet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Today is our first edition of Foodie Friday! Watch Tech. Sgt. Robert Bond, a services craftsman with U.S. Pacific Air Forces HQ, teach us how to make a delicious and healthy meal at home. This taco skillet is high in protein, low in carbs, and has lots of vegetables. Picking up fast food during COVID-19 may be easy, but you’ll feel better after making a nutritious meal for yourself.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 19:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 756008
    VIRIN: 200604-F-FU432-707
    Filename: DOD_107852566
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    joint base pearl harbor-hickam
    cooking
    hawaii
    healthy
    taco
    Foodie Friday
    taco skillet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT