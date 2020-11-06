USAFMCOM Army birthday video message

Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, delivers a message wishing the USAFMCOM team and the entire Army a happy 245th birthday.
|06.11.2020
|06.12.2020 16:27
|Video Productions
|756006
|200612-A-IM476-1001
|DOD_107852502
|00:08:58
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|6
|0
|0
|0
