    USAFMCOM Army birthday video message

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Brig. Gen. Mark S. Bennett, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, delivers a message wishing the USAFMCOM team and the entire Army a happy 245th birthday.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 756006
    VIRIN: 200612-A-IM476-1001
    Filename: DOD_107852502
    Length: 00:08:58
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFMCOM Army birthday video message, by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Army
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Birthday
    USAFMCOM
    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

